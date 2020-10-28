With November just a couple days away, it’s time to think about decking those halls and making spirits bright with some festive holiday decor. Because there hasn’t been much to look forward to these days, we’re more eager than ever to get a head start on putting out the tree and the garland. Wayfair’s on the same page as us, so they’re helping all of us out with their Head-Start Holiday Sale, which has all your holiday decor essentials up to 60 percent off. Happy early holidays to us!

From gorgeous faux Christmas trees and ornaments to all the garland, wreaths and outdoor decor you could ever dream of, this sale has your entire home covered. Whether you’re into making your home look like a literal North Pole or prefer to keep things more subtle and refined, Wayfair’s holiday sale has something that’ll spark joy for all tastes. This savings event is only going on for a limited time, so don’t waste another minute.

P.S. As if that’s not enough sale news for the day, Wayfair’s already released early Black Friday deals (yes, really!), and it includes Ina Garten’s favorite Le Creuset dutch oven for 40 percent off. BRB, going on a shopping spree.

Christmas Trees

Creating a winter wonderland at home starts with the tree, and Wayfair’s got the faux tree selection of our dreams. Most are pre-lit so you don’t have to fuss over stringing lights, and there are a variety of styles from snow-dusted evergreens to even a hot pink tree.

Sierra 7.5' Green/White Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with 750 Clear/White Lights $365.99 Buy now

Ornaments

Once you’ve got your shiny new tree, you’ll want to add some ornaments to your cart to match. You can choose from a ton of styles in bulk — from fun and colorful to classic and subtle — and even purchase single ornaments if you’re looking for a special one to adorn your tree with this year.

50 Piece Tinsel Town Ball Ornament Set $39.99 Buy now

Wreaths & Garland

Don’t forget to dress up the outside of your house! Wayfair has a unique mix of festive wreaths and garland up to 70 percent off to spruce up your space. Go for classic evergreen accessories or add a pop of color to your front door with a cranberry-covered wreath.

Outdoor Hawthorn Polyester Wreath $59.99 Buy now

Outdoor Decor

Checking out the neighborhood holiday displays is anything but canceled this year, so make sure to keep the holiday spirit alive in your lawn with some wow-worthy outdoor decor. From inflatables to sophisticated light displays, the selection is anything but one noted.

Reindeer Pulling Sleigh Lighted Display $127.99 Buy now

Dining Furniture

And if you’re looking to give your dining room or kitchen nook an upgrade for your holiday meals, Wayfair’s also got you covered with up to 55 percent off dining tables, chairs, and more.

Velazco Dining Table $319.99 Buy now

