A Preview of the Sales Costco Will Be Offering on Black Friday & Cyber Monday

OK, I know, Halloween isn’t even here yet and we’re already talking about Black Friday and Cyber Monday but trust me when I say you guys are going to want to hear this. It’s been a wild year (to put it mildly) and holiday shopping is going to look different for lots of retailers and shoppers. Most retailers are extending their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals throughout the holiday season and Costco is no different.

Costco just dropped their monthly savings circular for November and while they don’t specifically call them Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals (they never do), the savings that Costco is offering during that time are better than anything we anticipated. The savings begin on November 5 and run throughout the entire month. While the discounts apply to everything from food, to appliances, to smart home tech, to tablets, to computers, to TVs, this year’s Costco Ad has a super-focus on Samsung TVs.

Here are some of the best deals we found during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday time frame.

Samsung 65-inch Class 4K TV for $479.99. Available Nov. 20 to 30.

Samsung 70-inch 4K QLED TV for $999.99. Available Nov. 20 to 30.

$50 off pre-lit 7.5′ artificial Christmas tree from Nov. 5 to 19.

$80 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Nov. 20 to 30.

$180 off the Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum from Nov. 27 to 30.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link HP02 Purifying Heater + Fan with Extra Filter for $374.99 (available as an online-only Early Start deal on Nov. 26).

$30 off the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer from Nov. 20 to 30.

Although they haven’t announced prices yet, Costco also promises big deals on Apple products starting on Nov. 26 so we’ll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we learn more about those sales.

You can check out all of Costco’s November sales here. Happy shopping!

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.