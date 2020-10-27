These Cozy Heated Blankets Will Give You the Best Sleep Ever — Bonus: They’re All on Amazon

Whether you’re looking to make over your bed with cold-weather staples or you simply need a genius solution to make getting to sleep faster a breeze if you get chilly, the answer is quite simple. All you need to do is get yourself a cozy heated blanket, and you’ll be in dreamland before you know it! Insomnia, who?

However, there’s a sea of heated blanket styles to choose from, so where to begin? We’ve done the hard work for you so you could get a few extra minutes of beauty sleep, and found the best heated blankets you can buy. Trust us, the second you start using these cloud-like blankets, you’ll be sleeping like a baby in no time. And if you also have kids, we’ve also found the cutest heated blanket for your little ones. Sweet dreams!

1. Bedsure Heated Blanket If you love how toasty heated blankets make you feel, but don’t love the way you look, you’re in for a treat with this actually stylish heated blanket. Thanks to the chic faux fur design, no one would ever know that it’s an electric blanket, so its striking looks will hopefully keep other family member’s hands off your trusted cold-weather blanket. Bedsure Heated Blanket $68.99 on Amazon .com Buy now

2. Stalwart Electric Car Blanket Heated blankets go way beyond boring solid shades — and you can even get one that’s made just for your car. So, if you don’t have seat warmers for those frigid morning car rides, then you’ll need to add this genius heated blanket to your car kit right now. It simply plugs into your car’s cigarette lighter — no outlet required! Stalwart Electric Car Blanket $19.95 on Amazon.com Buy now