Costco Is Selling Pendleton Weighted Blankets for a Super Low Price

Pendleton blankets have a bit of a cult following which is why Costco shoppers freaked out when their sherpa blankets appeared in Costco warehouses back in September. Pendleton blankets aren’t exactly cheap so when these ultra-soft and cozy blankets showed up for just $24.99, people stocked up. I guess they were such a hit that Costco decided to bring in some more Pendleton blankets because we just discovered that Pendleton’s ultra-trendy weighted blankets are now for sale at Costco and yes, they’re deeply discounted.

A Pendleton weighted blanket will cost you over $100 on Amazon but at Costco, you can save some serious bucks because a 10-lb weighted blanket will only set you back $74.99. The blanket is also available in 15 and 20-pound options. Hey, you can put those savings towards some Pendleton rainboots (also available at Costco).

The blanket has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Costco’s website. “Outside fabric is soft and nicely made. I find the material better than other weighted blankets,” one user wrote.

“The weight does help induce sleep and help one to stay asleep. The blanket is well constructed and it is very warm,” wrote another reviewer.

The super shocking news though? We actually found these blankets for an even cheaper price at Walmart! Who knew?!

This one comes in a tan color and is only available in the 15-pound option but at $67.90 it’s by far the best deal we’ve found. So what are you waiting for? Add it to your cart already.

