Pendleton Rain Gear Is on Sale at Costco so You Can Kiss Your Paycheck Goodbye

Costco choppers everywhere lost their minds a few weeks ago when they discovered Pendleton blankets are on sale at Costco. Now, these aren’t the wool blankets you probably think of when you think of Pendleton. They’re sherpa-style blankets that are even softer than you can imagine and the best part is the almost too-good-to-be-true price of just $24.99. But today, the news gets even sweeter because we just learned that Costco is also sellling Pendleton rain gear (boots and coats) that are just as adorable as you’d imagine.

Unlike the blankets, the boots and raincoat are sold online and the price is unbeatable.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Pendleton.

Pendleton Rain Boot $34.99 Buy now

The same pair of boots will cost you $110 at Nordstrom and $65 on Amazon. Buy three pairs, keep some for next year or give them out as gifts but do not sit on this deal. We probably won’t see these boots for this price again any time soon!

The raincoat is also a. total steal at only $64.99. It also comes in two color options: navy blue and yellow.

Image: Pendleton.

Pendleton Raincoat $64.99 Buy now

The same jacket will run you about $100 at Sierra Trading Post so you’re not saving as much as you are on the boots but the deal is still definitely worth it.

Happy shopping, Costco members!

Before you go, check out our gallery below: