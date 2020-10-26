One of Ina Garten’s Favorite Dutch Ovens Is 40% Off During Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Event

While Black Friday used to be a one-day hype sale, it just keeps getting pushed up earlier and earlier, which means more time to shop. And this year, Black Friday is already in full force, with more people shopping from the comfort of their homes these days. Wayfair just announced its Black Friday event is kicking off today (yes, really), and they just dropped an early Black Friday deal you won’t be able to resist. If a Le Creuset Dutch oven is on your shopping list this holiday season, pull out that credit card because it’s a whopping 40 percent off right now. It also happens to be Ina Garten’s favorite Dutch oven, so at that low of a price, we’re getting one for ourselves and a friend!

If you thought this cult-favorite Dutch oven was just all looks, think again. After all, there’s a reason why Ina Garten herself swears by Le Creuset cookware. This durable piece truly does it all. Cook everything from stews to casseroles inside this must-have cooking essential. The sloped sides make stirring a breeze, and the light interior makes it a cinch to monitor when you food is done. Oh, and you don’t even have to add seasoning. You really can’t beat that.

This piece retails for $300, but as part of Wayfair’s early Black Friday deals, it’s only $179. So, run, don’t walk to this major steal. It comes in a rainbow of other gorgeous colors like teal, indigo, and plenty of striking neutrals to match your kitchen decor. On top of this deal, if you buy three select Le Creuset items, you’ll get 20% off.

In addition to other early Black Friday deals on furniture, mattresses, and storage solutions, Wayfair’s also having up to 60% off holiday decor and up to 70% off kitchen essentials to help you get into the holidays in full swing. Well, there goes our bank accounts!

