Aldi Has Glow-in-the-Dark Succulents for Sale and OMG

Home is where the heart is — and where we’ve obviously been spending most of our time since the pandemic — so it’s always nice to be surrounded by home decor that you love. Sometimes, even the smallest addition to your space can make a world of a difference, which is one reason why we love succulents. And while we’ve swooned over the 3-packs of succulents at Costco before, we have a new love: Aldi’s glow-in-the-dark succulents — which are an absolute steal at $5.99. Yes, you read that right, Aldi is selling our favorite houseplant with a perfect-for-Halloween (but really, any time) twist! Already obsessed? Trust us, we are too.

On Instagram, the official Aldi account joked, “Place this $5.99 plant under the harvest moon, and say #ALDIFinds 3X fast to make it glow! JK, it’s glow in the dark. 🔦🌟” The company clearly is in the holiday spirit! But Halloween or not, we need to add this succulent into our plant collection ASAP.

Instagram users, understandably, went wild about the houseplant. But one commenter asked the important question we’re all wondering: “Wait- is it a real, live plant?! Seriously?! 😳”

Luckily, a good samaritan answered our query and put our minds at ease, writing, “The plant is real but the glow is painted on.” AMAZING!

Aldi fan account @aldifavoritefinds shared another picture of the succulent on Instagram, and if we weren’t in love before, we are now. (OK, we were in love before.)

So if you’ve been looking for new ways to vamp up your room, succulents are always the answer. Plus, you can easily make your houseplants chic so they’ll fit right in with your aesthetic.

