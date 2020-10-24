We can always count on Costco to deliver more of the products we’re absolutely crazy about. Whether we’re heading there to stock up on some of their cult-favorite products or even at-home COVID-19 tests, the bulk retailer never disappoints. However, one of the many Costco departments they have to offer is seriously underrated: shoes. In the past, we’ve found amazing deals on must-have footwear like lined crocs and Hunter rain boots. Finding practical footwear that’s good quality usually comes with a pretty hefty price tag. So when we saw that Frye Boots were back at Costco — for a steal — we were way too excited.

Just in time to keep your feet warm and fashionable, Costco members can now score these Frye Boots online at Costco. Frye Boots were founded in 1863, and have remained notoriously known as some of the best boots in the world. Typically, a pair of Frye Ladies’ Veronica Short Boots can cost you around a cool $300. But with this exclusive to Costco sale, lucky shoppers can score a pair for — wait for it — $119.99! And we know we don’t have to tell you twice for you to understand how amazing of a deal this is!

We’ve previously been dreading wearing real shoes as we work from home, and opting for cozy slippers instead. But for a sale like this, we’d even consider wearing the Frye boots at home.

This is the only Frye boots style that’s currently available at Costco right now, But honestly? These chic black leather boots are just about the only boots you need this winter.

With over 250 five-star reviews, Frye boots always sell out fast at Costco, so we don’t recommend waiting until it’s too late to buy these. Get yourself a Costco membership and a pair of boots — and consider it an early Christmas present to yourself!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

