One of Martha Stewart’s Favorite Wall Planters Is 39% Off at QVC Right Now

If you’re like us, your go-to expert on all things gardening is the queen of all things home: Martha Stewart. We can’t get enough of her recipes, favorite cotton sheets, and a bunch of other must-have items. And if you’ve been in search of the perfect way to spruce up you entryway or a blank wall in your home, Martha just shared via Instagram that her namesake home line’s wall planter, inspired by the version she has in her own home, is 39% off at QVC right now. We had no idea she had her own gardening line, but honestly, what doesn’t she do?

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Hers is filled with beautiful kale and cabbage, but you can also fill it with your favorite flowers — or maybe faux plants if you can’t keep a single green thing alive!

Staying at home means looking for endless home projects to tackle, and what better way to brighten up your home than with some greenery or flowers? In addition to the gorgeous antique-style flower planter on sale, there are also quite a few others we’ve got our eyes on. If you have less space to work with, there’s another version that’s a bit scaled down but offers the same look. There are also a ton of other fun gardening accessories from other brands too that’ll give your yard or indoor space a little makeover.

If you want the lookalike version of the beauty she posted on Instagram, you’ll want to shop this one:

Martha Stewart Metal Tree Wall Decor with Flower Pots $75.42 Buy now

If space is tighter, go for this scaled-down sconce that’s also from her line. At just $30 on sale, we suggest adding this to your cart in addition to the one above!

Martha Stewart Small Fleur De Lis Accent Sconce with Pots $30.99 Buy now

These aren’t from Martha’s gardening line, but you can never go wrong with classic terracotta pots. We think it’s safe to say they’re Martha approved, though. And at just $18, this set is a steal.

Roberta's 4-Piece Plant Hanger and Pot Holder System $18.25 Buy now

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to see what other Martha items we can find on QVC.

