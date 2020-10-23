Did You Know You Can Find Vintage Le Creuset on Etsy?

Le Creuset is known for two things: Their products are expensive, but they have lasting power. So much so, the award-winning cookware offers a lifetime warranty on its cast iron, stainless steel, and nonstick products, and offers a lifetime limited warranty on its stoneware, stockpots, and metal bakeware. So, while you may spend hundreds of dollars on the famed French cookware’s products, you can rest easy knowing that the Dutch oven you bought during Amazon’s recent Holiday Dash Event will last you years. Need proof? Just head straight to Etsy, where you’ll find hundreds of vintage Le Creuset items. And trust us when we say, you’ll want ev-er-y-thing.

From vintage Dutch ovens in ’70s-fabulous shades, like hunter green, to off-beat products like butter bells, honey pots, and garlic keepers and even a Barbie doll with a tiny Dutch oven, Etsy has all the vintage Le Creuset you could ever want.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Just look at this tangerine-hued vintage cast iron saucepan:

And the aforementioned garlic keeper? We never knew our kitchen was missing a garlic keeper until this very moment:

Of course, your ever-growing Le Creuset collection isn’t complete without this vintage Le Creuset Cookbook from the ’70s. Written by Irena Chalmers, the cookbook boasts tips for using and storing your cookware and recipes that give Ina Garten a run for her money, like cheese fondue, beef bourguignon, and pears baked in red wine. Only one copy of this cookbook is available on OffbeatAvenue’s Etsy shop, so you better buy this rare find while you can.

We’ve only grazed the surface. Etsy has tons of gorgeous, well-maintained vintage Le Creuset products — and we can’t wait to scroll through all of them this weekend.

