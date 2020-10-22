The Coziest Slippers We’ve Ever Seen Are Just $10 at Target

One of the best parts about working from home is all the comfy loungewear we’ve added to our closets over the past few months. With new cozy sweatpants and crewneck sweaters, our wardrobe has definitely undergone an extreme makeover. What we haven’t been into as much: shoes. (Who wears shoes while working from home, right?) But now that the weather is getting colder, so are our feet — which is where slippers come in. And thanks to Target, we’ve found the must-have cozy slippers that we’ll be adding to our WFH look ASAP — and they’re only $10.

Target fan account @targetdoesitagain shared their newest find on Instagram. And yes, Target has — in fact — done it again. Writing, “The coziest slippers from Stars Above!” Honestly, these look SO fluffy. You’ll basically have your own personal fur baby to keep your feet warm. Literally so cute, I’m mad they’re not on my feet right now.

The post showcased four adorable different styles — Brown, Cheetah Print, White, and Pink — and, of course, highlighted the totally-Target price tag. (Did we say they’re only $10?!)

While this particular style is not available online yet, @targetdoesitagain did promise to post when they are, so give them a follow to keep up with updates on these fuzzy slippers. And check out your local Target to see if they sell them in your store. If not, we spied this also-cozy pair on Target’s website, for just a little bit more money:

Target.

Women's Capri Faux Fur Slide Slippers $16 Buy now

Self-care doesn’t always mean face masks and massages, sometimes the best way to feel good is to look good! Here’s to staying cozy and cute this winter!

