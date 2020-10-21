Giada De Laurentiis Surprised One Lucky Marshalls Shopper With a Private Cooking Lesson & Now It’s Your Turn

There’s no denying that 2020 has been a real downer. With most of us working from home and trying to stay at home as much as possible to keep ourselves and everyone else safe, the days just kind of start to blur together and we’ve lost a lot of the little moments that used to bring unexpected joy into our daily lives. Well, Marshalls and our favorite celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis want to help change that and they’re partnering to help bring a little excitement back into our routines.

Marshalls just launched their Share WOW, Get WOW program which asks shoppers to share their incredible finds on Instagram with both the #MarshallsWOW and #contest hashtags. In return, shoppers will be entered for a chance to turn their brag-worthy find into a real-life WOW experience. What kind of experience? How does a one-on-one cooking session with a celebrity chef like Giada De Laurentiis sound? In fact, that’s how this whole program got started.

We recently spoke with Giada De Laurentiis and she told us all about Marshalls’ new Share WOW, Get WOW program and how she ended up partnering with them to make one shopper’s culinary dreams come true. “A shopper named Liz posted a super exciting, amazing little sifter she found at Marshalls and then we wowed her with a culinary experience to just make her first wow an even better wow,” Giada told SheKnows.

“Besides being a teacher, Liz is also a baker so for her to be able to sift all this flour, make all of these cakes just, you know, was so exciting to her and so we wanted to surprise her,” Giada continued. “Marshall’s helped her out with a box of goodies to help her make fresh pasta, which is what she wanted to do. So together, we both virtually made fresh pasta together and it was a really, really fun day.”

Image: Courtesy of Marshalls.

If cooking isn’t your thing, don’t worry. “Now we’re basically inviting all Marshalls consumers to post their amazing find on Instagram with the hashtags #MarshallsWOW and #contest and for their chance to receive a wow experience. It’s tailored to their find so you know, Liz’s was all about cooking but somebody else might want something that has to do with yoga or coffee or you know, the possibilities are endless,” De Laurentiis explained.

Marshalls’ Share WOW, Get WOW contest runs until October 31st so make sure to head to Marshalls and share your favorite finds ASAP!

