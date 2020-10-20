Ina Garten’s Favorite Dutch Oven Is On Sale Right Now & It’s Selling Fast

Ina Garten loves her really good ingredients and she loves her really good cookware. Le Creuset is one of her favorite cookware brands and she’s especially fond of their signature Dutch ovens. She even featured their Dutch ovens on her website, The Barefoot Contessa. The only downside to cooking with Ina’s favorite Dutch oven is that they cost a pretty penny. A large Dutch oven can run upwards of $500 so the best time to snag one is when they go on sale. Luckily, Le Creuset Dutch ovens (and lots of other Le Creuset products) are majorly discounted as part of Amazon’s Holiday Dash Event.

The Holiday Dash Event is basically Black Friday-worthy deals but a whole lot earlier. The deals don’t last long and new ones are added daily so you need to act quickly but if you’re looking to score a big discount, this is your chance because everything from toys to electronics and beauty products will be marked down by up to 50%. Today, Le Creuset is marked down and the prices are too good to pass up.

Le Creuset Dutch Oven

No kitchen is complete without a classic Dutch oven. These can be used for everything from breadmaking to braising and will last you a lifetime.

Dutch Oven $364.95 Buy now

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid

This dish can be used for casseroles, roasting meats or veggies and even sweet treats like brownies and dessert bars. But our favorite part is the lid that doubles as a serving dish.

Rectangular Baking Dish $84.95 Buy now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Grill Pan

It may be getting too chilly to grill outdoors but you can achieve the same flavor indoors with this must-have grill pan. It’s also the item with the steepest discount saving you $70!

Grill Pan $99.99 Buy now

You can check out more Le Creuset deals and other Amazon Holiday Dash Event sales here. Happy shopping!

