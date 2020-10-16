Amazon Just Launched the Holiday Sale of Our Dreams With Black Friday-Worthy Deals Dropping Daily

If you decided to sit out Prime Day and are now seriously regretting your decision, we’ve got some sale news that’ll cheer you up. Just on the heels of Prime Day, Amazon launched a massive sale today, called the Holiday Dash, with new Black Friday-worthy daily deals dropping every. single. day.

Black Friday is here earlier than ever, but we honestly were not prepared for it to happen right now. You can check out the deals each day, which will span just about every category from cookware and electronics to toys and games. It may feel really pre-mature to start shopping Black Friday before the actual Black Friday, but we’re totally on board for getting into the holiday spirit early this year.

Make sure to also check out Amazon’s curated gift guides from small businesses, for the home, and this year’s top holiday toys we know your kid has on their wish list. You can even access deals earlier if you have a Prime account — you can see all the upcoming deals deals. You can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial here.

Now, please excuse us while we adjust our shopping budgets for the rest of the year because there are a lot of deals going on. Ahead, check out today’s top deals, but don’t wait another second — they’re only here for a day!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.



Yeedi Robot Vacuum

Courtesy of Yeedi.

Robotic vacuums are one of the most popular Prime Day items to snag, but you can still get one majorly discounted. This version is 40 percent off today only. So if you’ve been dreaming of squeaky clean floors without putting in any effort, this smart vacuum will make it happen.

Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Turbo Mode Suction $89.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Cosori Air Fryer

Courtesy of Cosori.

With everyone cooking at home more these days, we’re all looking for ways to make the task less of a chore. The answer? A handy air fryer like this one that’ll make just about anything taste good — from veggies to chicken wings.

COSORI Air Fryer Max XL $99.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Roasting Pan — 30% Off

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

The holidays are around the corner, and luckily, there are plenty of cooking essentials on sale on Amazon. We’re most jazzed up about this gorgeous Le Creuset roasting pan, which is 30 percent off for a limited time only.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Rectangular Roaster $199.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

