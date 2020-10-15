Score 50% Off Must-Have Products From Ulta Beauty’s Out-of-This-World Hair Event

‘Tis the season for new sales every day! Amazon Prime Day may be behind us, but other massive sales keep rolling out. If you’re looking to stock up on hair products, Ulta Beauty just answered your deepest wishes with its Gorgeous Hair Event. Now through October 24th, you can save 50 percent on the best hair essentials out there — from hair tools to heat protectants and hair color.

While your salon may have recently reopened, you may not be frequenting it as often as you were pre-pandemic. So, now’s the perfect time to hoard salon-worthy hair products so you can take care of your locks in your pajamas. Each day throughout the event, there will be a handful of new products on sale for that day only, so make sure to grab ’em fast. The sale is happening online and in stores, with the exception of October 20th and 21st — those deals are online only.

From Fekkai to Matrix, you can shop a variety of popular brands and price points to help you put your best hair forward for a fraction of the cost — even if the only people seeing your gorgeous hair are family members or anyone on Zoom calls.

Ahead, check out the beauty steals we’re adding to our carts ASAP. Hurry — you won’t want to miss out on these daily deals!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Curly Hair Must Have — On Sale October 15th

Not all hair is the same, and that couldn’t be more true for those with curly hair. DevaCurl’s a brand every person with curly hair should have stocked in their hair product arsenal — and now you can get their popular products for half off. This light defining gel controls hair that has a mind of its own, and without stickiness or drying out your hair.

Light Defining Gel Soft Hold No-Crunch Styler $12.00 Buy now

Hydrating Shampoo — On Sale October 16th

If your hair is in need of some major TLC, look no further than this miracle-working Matrix Biolage shampoo. It’ll hydrate and moisturize even the driest, dull locks with ease.

Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo $15.00 Buy now

Game-Changing Blow Dryer — On Sale October 18th

Nothing makes us feel better than a really good blowout. But, since those aren’t happening right now, even if you get a hair cut at the salon, you can still get that same bouncy hair in your own bathroom. This cult-favorite hair dryer boasts digitally controlled heat and a wide, gentle flow that dries hair evenly and quickly.

T3 Cura Luxe Hair Dryer $142.50 Buy now

Foolproof At-Home Color — On Sale October 23rd

At-home hair color has come a long way this year. Madison Reed is one of the innovative brands taking over the hair coloring industry, so you’ll want to grab at least a couple of these easy-to-use kits. You can even text their chatbot (text a picture of yourself to 34757), which will tell you your exact color match — genius!

Radiant Hair Color Kit $13.25 Buy now

Texture Hero — On Sale October 17th

We could all use a little oomph in our lives right now, our hair included. And this do-it-all texturizing spray will help take your hair to new heights in just minutes. You can also get Fekkai’s shampoo and conditioner half off this day too, so your hair will be gorgeous from the roots to ends.

Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizer Spray $10.00 Buy now

