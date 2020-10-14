The Best Part of Target’s Deal Days Sale Is All Of The Discounted Holiday Decor

Black Friday is the sales day when we get all of our discounted holiday gifts, but until now, we never knew when or where to get holiday decor at similarly steep discounts. September is usually too early – stores just don’t have the same stock on hand, and when the holiday decor first comes out, it’s usually not on sale. Well, we just discovered the perfect time and place to get all of our holiday decor this year – Target’s Deal Days sale! They have hundreds of holiday decor items on sale to make our homes merry and bright without breaking the bank, so we have the money we need to buy presents for our loved ones during the next big seasonal sales event (or get some early shopping done during Amazon Prime Day).

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Target’s holiday decor selection really does offer a little something for everyone. Need a ceramic mini mansion for your holiday village set up? They’ve got one. What about a brand new stocking to hang by the fireplace? You guessed it – they’ve got one. These are just some of our favorite Target Deal Days holiday decor sale items, but head over to their site to see everything that’s on offer.

Gold Wire Star Christmas Tree Topper

This rustic yet glam Christmas tree topper is currently on sale for 25 percent off, and it’s totally worth it when you consider that it’s the finishing touch on your most important piece of holiday decor.

Northlight Lighted Gold Wire Star Christmas Tree Topper $22.49 Buy now

White Quilted Faux Fur Velveteen Stocking

If a classic red stocking isn’t quite your style, perhaps this cream and tan velveteen stocking will do the trick.

Northlight Quilted Velveteen Christmas Stocking $11.49 Buy now

Lighted Rustic Reindeer Wall Art

This mantel decor will transform your room into the cozy holiday getaway of your dreams.

LED Lighted Reindeer and Candles Christmas Art $12.49 Buy now

Merry Christmas Stocking Holder

Not all of us have fireplaces, so where exactly are we supposed to hang our stockings? This minimalist chic wall mounted stocking holder will do the trick nicely.

Merry Christmas Stocking Holder $25.49 Buy now

