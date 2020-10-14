Amazon Prime Day might be ending in roughly 12 hours, but there are still plenty of deals that you can snatch up. Dyson, known for making high-quality vacuums, has some pretty great deals—especially if you’re in the market for a new vacuum. Dyson has pretty much kicked cords to the curb with their lightweight, chargeable vacs. That doesn’t mean these vacuums are lightweights when it comes to cleaning, though. They have high suction power, and one even has a HEPA filter system.

Vacuums aren’t the only appliance Dyson has to offer. The wildly popular Dyson Airwrap Styler is also on sale, which will ensure that nearly every day is a good hair day. It comes with everything you need to try out a variety of different hair styles.

Before you get too excited, make sure that you’re a Prime member. Only Prime members get to take part in Amazon’s sale. It’s so easy to sign up, though, and they’re currently offering a 30-day free trial for new members. You’ll get two-day free shipping on Prime items and access to the Prime Video streaming service.

Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner — $59 Off

Allergy-sufferers will love this vacuum. Its lightweight design allows you vacuum for up to 30 minutes, completely cord-free. The vacuum has a HEPA filter system that catch all of those little particles that give you trouble.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler — Save $50

This cult-favorite styler is currently $50 off. Unlike other dryers and styler, this one doesn’t use extreme heat—which fries your hair. The air wrap s able to curl, wave and smooth your hair, thanks to its set of barrels and brushes. It’s a game-changer and worth the price.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — $110 Off

We all love Fido and Fluffy, but sometimes they leave behind a dusting of fur around every surface of your home. This Dyson vac was made to tackle that. This cordless vacuum traps 99.99% off dust and particles, so you can feel confident that your home is clean.

