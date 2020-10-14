The end of Prime Day is hours away, but the deals are still going strong. During the once-a-year-sale, we’ve discovered everything from Oprah’s favorite Philosophy moisturizer to Dyson deals, and we’re now adding Meghan Markle’s favorite denim brand to the list of out-of-this-world savings.

One of Markle’s most popular wardrobe statements is no doubt her chic and comfy MOTHER jeans, and it just so happens the denim brand has quite a few deals hiding during Prime Day. You can shop a variety of styles for 15-41 percent off, so you can get the royal look for less. From light wash to black denim, there are quite a few styles you can shop to complete your fall wardrobe (and maybe give your sweats a break).

And if you aren’t tied to buying from Amazon, they’re also 55 percent off at Nordstrom right now. BRB, going on a jeans shopping spree!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Light-Wash Classic

You can save $35 on these chic jeans that are royally approved. They have a cropped fit and are made with stretchy fabric for extra comfort. Sweatpants, who?

MOTHER Women's The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans $193.80 on Amazon.com Buy now

Royal Go To

Courtesy of MOTHER.

This is the exact pair Markle’s been spotted wearing, just in black. We love this lived-in look for casual days…which is everyday now.

MOTHER Women's The Looker Frayed Ankle Jeans $178.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

Everyday Essential

If you’re into a medium wash, these slightly distressed jeans are a must-have item for your wardrobe. They offer the same stretch as the other pairs, so we’re adding these ones to our carts too. Anddd, they’re 41 percent off!

MOTHER Women's Stunner Ankle Fray Jeans $135.66 on Amazon.com Buy now

