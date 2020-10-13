Prime Day is here, and you know what that means—deep discounts on kitchen appliances. These appliances can be pricey and hard to justify splurging on, but right now is the perfect time to add them to your home. From the most iconic mixer to the famous Instant Pot, we found deals on appliances that you’ll use frequently. They won’t sit at the back of your cabinet gathering dust. These are kitchen staples that everyone should have—and they’re by brands that you already know. You better get them before they’re gone, though. Prime Day only lasts through October 14.

That’s not all Amazon has to offer. You can find sales on other cookware (which Ina Garten calls her favorite) home decor, electronics and much more. It’s a great time to do some holiday shopping before the season officially begins.

Before you click “add to cart,” make sure that you’re an Amazon Prime member. That’s the only way you can take part in this two-day sales event. It’s easy to sign up though, and Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial as an incentive.

1. Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt 10-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker — 58% Off

Boasting 16 preset cooking programs, you’ll just need to press a button on this Instant Pot to get dinner started. There are also 6 qt. and 8 qt. options available.

Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. KitchenAid 100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Stand Mixer — $41 Off

Fulfill your mixer dreams with this stunning limited-edition KitchenAid mixer. With 10 speeds and 14 different attachments, you’ll have this mixer for years to come. Plus, these mixers are rarely discounted.

KitchenAid 100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Stand Mixer $358.87 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Ultrean Air Fryer — Save $20

Fry things a healthier way with this air fryer. It has an easy-to-use LCD screen and comes with its own recipe book, so you can get fryin’ right away.

Ultrean Air Fryer $75.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. AmazonBasics Microwave bundle with Echo Dot — 45% Off

Need a new microwave? Now is a great time to get one. You’ll save nearly $50 and you get an Echo Dot thrown in. You don’t even need to push any buttons on this microwave; you just ask Alexa to get microwaving.

AmazonBasics Microwave bundle with Echo Dot $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

