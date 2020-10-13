Oprah’s Favorite Moisturizer Is a Prime Day Deal

We love finding out that celebrities use skincare products that we can actually afford. But we never expected someone like Oprah, a literal billionaire with gloriously glowing skin, to use a moisturizer that would be available on Amazon. However, she’s been a long-time fan of Philosophy’s Hope in a Jar moisturizer, which we recently scored on sale at QVC. Now, the new formula of Hope in a Jar is available as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale, and we couldn’t believe how inexpensive it is.

It turns out Oprah has been a fan of Philosophy’s Hope in a Jar for years, and she even included it on her “Ultimate Favorite Things” list in 2010. But she started using the antioxidant-rich moisturizer a full decade earlier.

Renewed Hope in a Jar is like the original moisturizer, but better. It’s got “clinically proven skin renewal technology” to help give your skin a healthy, moisturized glow. This formula contains alpha hydroxy acid and three forms of hyaluronate, to both exfoliate dead skin cells while infusing your skin with moisture.

It still has the same lightweight, whipped texture of the original Hope in a Jar moisturizer, but it’s even better at smoothing skin texture, reducing pore size, and minimizing fine lines. That’s great news for those of us who hate the feeling of heavier face creams but want maxed out moisture.

Best of all? It’s on sale! A 2 ounce container of Renewed Hope In a Jar usually retails for $39, but when you add it to your cart on Amazon Prime Day, you’ll get 30 percent off your purchase, meaning you can get the same hydrated and glowing skin as Oprah for less than 30 bucks.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Prime Day lasts until the end of the day on October 14th, so if you want to take advantage of the deal, you should add Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar to your cart ASAP. The discount will be applied when you get to the checkout screen, so don’t balk when you see the initial $39 price tag.

Your reward? Renewed, fresh-looking skin – and something to make small talk with Oprah about if you ever happen to encounter her while hiking in Malibu or something!

