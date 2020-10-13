Yes, it’s finally Prime Day. If you’re looking for cookware deals, you’ve come to the right place. Ina Garten does not throw around her approval lightly but our favorite culinary hero has put her stamp of approval on Lodge cookware. Lodge is known for making high-quality cookware, including cast-iron pots and pans, which Garten certainly uses quite frequently and even features on her website. But on this Prime Day, it’s Lodge’s enameled Dutch oven that’s the shining star and deeply discounted. Lodge Dutch ovens are a little less pricey than the French option Le Creuset(which are also on sale) and the quality is phenomenal. Lodge Dutch ovens are normally $115, but over the course of the next two days, they’re only $49.99, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Days. So if you’re in the market for one of these, you should take advantage of this great deal.

Prime Day, the biggest Amazon sale of the year begins right at 12 a.m. on October 13 and will last through October 14, so you’ve got some time to take advantage of the hundreds of deals. But before you get shopping, you’ll want to double-check that you’re signed up for Amazon Prime because if you aren’t a Prime member, you won’t be able to take advantage of the deep discounts. Luckily for non-members, Amazon is currently running a 30-day free trial, which comes with access to free shipping and Prime Video, which is Amazon’s streaming service.

Now, let’s get back to the fun stuff — all of those great Lodge Dutch ovens.

Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven, 6 Qt, Storm Blue

This beautiful blue Dutch oven is hard to pass up, especially at the low price of $49.99. It won’t only look pretty on your table, though. It can braise, boil, bake, roast sauté, marinate or be used to refrigerate leftovers. With its well-crafted cast-iron body, it’s excellent at retaining heat and evenly cooking whatever you have inside of it.

Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven, 6 Qt, Sandalwood

It’s also available in a very elegant sandalwood color, which will look aesthetically pleasing in your kitchen. It has the same capabilities as the Storm Blue dutch oven. It’s also the exact same size.

And now that you’ve got your cookware sorted out, you’re going to need some recipes to really get your money out of your new Lodge Dutch oven. We suggest Ina Garten’s newest cookbook, Modern Comfort: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook. It’s full of all the comforting recipes we need during these chilly fall days.

Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook

Image: Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Happy shopping!

