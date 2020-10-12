You Won’t Believe the Hunter Boots Sale Price at Walmart Right Now

We’re all about finding satisfaction anywhere we can get it these days, whether that means listening to true crime podcasts where the bad guys actually get their due or making sure-thing recipes from our culinary heroes like Ina Garten. But one of our favorite satisfying activities is scoring major deals on fashion items like Hunter Boots, which we’re always on the lookout for at a discount, especially now that it’s fall. Well, guess what? We are very satisfied to let you know that Hunter boots are on sale at Walmart right now as part of Walmart’s Prime Day-rivaling Big Save event, starting at just $69.99.

If you haven’t signed up for Walmart+ yet for free unlimited deliveries (another Amazon-adjacent program), you can get a 15-day free trial here.

That’s a huge discount compared to their normal retail price of $150. Walmart has both Hunter Women’s Original Tall Rain Boots and Hunter Women’s Original Short Rain Boots on sale right now, just as the weather starts to get wet and dreary.

The price varies depending on the color and size you select, but the most you’ll pay for the tall rain boots is currently $96.28, and the most expensive short rain boots are $96.60.

We’ve always been partial to the classic black rain boots, but this year we’re pondering getting something brighter. If ever there was a year where we wanted to inject a little more color and fun into the world, this is it! Shiny red Hunter rain boots make a big fashion statement, and the same can be said for their glossy orange boots and the bright yellow, rubber ducky-yellow boots too.

If those are a little too wild for you, they also come in a pretty pink color, a matte Hunter green, a matte red that’s more like burgundy, and a subtle navy blue.

One thing to keep in mind is that these are rain boots, not winter boots, so they’re not super warm. If you do want to make them cozy enough to wear even in the snow, you can buy Hunter boot liners, which are also available on Walmart’s website.

These fleece liners keep your feet cozy and warm, while the boots keep you nice and dry. Put the two together, and there’s no weather you won’t be able to handle this fall and winter. Satisfying, isn’t it?

