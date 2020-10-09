It’s no secret that we love Meghan Markle because unlike many celebs, she wears (and re-wears) some affordable brands that won’t make our wallets cry. In today’s Markle-style news, her favorite MOTHER jeans she’s been caught wearing many times are majorly discounted at Nordstrom right now — we’re talking 40% off. Who said we could never be royals?

The flattering light-washed, high-waisted jeans regularly go for $238 (ouch!) but they’re just $142 right now. Okay, they’re nottt exactly something you’re going to freely buy a few pairs of like you’ve got a bottomless bank account, but they’re a classic item you’ll wear over and over again. We’re all about outfit repeating just like Markle, and in the long run, you totally get your money’s worth. So, if you’ve only been wearing sweats for the greater part of this year, perhaps this is a sign that it’s time to try on real pants for the sake of royal style?

In addition to the unbelievable sale price, you’ll also get a $40 Bonus Note when you use a new Nordstrom credit card so that makes them basically $100, right?

There are also quite a few other MOTHER jeans on sale, so if this style isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other options you can shop to get yourself the Markle look for way less. Psst: Frye boots are also discounted too. We don’t know what we did to deserve such a deal, but we’re not going to ask any questions! Now, excuse us while we do some damage to our Nordstrom cards…

