It’s not everyday that you can snag a coveted Dyson vacuum for $200 off, but today’s your lucky day! Through October 14th, the Dyson V11 Torque Drive vacuum is just $499 at QVC — now that’s a price we can get behind, especially if it’ll actually make us look forward to cleaning. Bonus: you’ll also get free shipping, so get that credit card fired up right now.

This vacuum comes with all the bells and whistles you could ever dream of to make your home spotless. This ultra-intelligent device comes with nine tools to help you tackle those hard-to-reach spots like the curtains and all those nooks and crannies. Additionally, it automatically adjusts the suction power to the type of floors you’re cleaning so you don’t have to lift a finger. The eco-mode conserves the battery so you don’t have to deal with a dead vacuum when you need it most, and the boost mode will put in extra elbow grease for those tough messes. In other words, it’s basically the only vacuum you’ll ever have to buy.

Thought that was all? There are also a few other popular Dyson models on sale at QVC through October 17th— from vacuums to air purifiers and heaters. We guarantee there’s something for everyone, so check out the best deals below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Vacuum

If you’re looking for the latest and greatest vacuum, look no further than this smart model. It comes with all the attachments a neat-freak could ever dream of — nine to be exact — and it converts from a stand-up vacuum to handheld in seconds.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Complete Cordfree Vacuum with 9 Tools $499.68 Buy now

Dyson Hot & Cool Bladeless Fan & Heater

Air purifiers are all the rage as we’re hunkering down at home, but they can be quite an eyesore. This high-tech version is easy on the eyes, super quiet, and it also doubles as a portable heater, so we’re adding this to our carts ASAP.

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Bladeless Fan & Heater with Jet Focus $318.92 Buy now

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordfree Vacuum

This model is a little bit older, but it still works like a charm and offers the effortlessness and power that make Dyson vacuums so popular. It’s $100 cheaper than the V11 model right now, so if you’re looking to spend a little less, this has your name all over it.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordfree Vacuum $399.98 Buy now

