This Oprah-Approved, Cult-Favorite Moisturizer Is Currently on Sale at QVC for a Super Low Price

Oprah Winfrey‘s “Favorite Things” list may feature a rotation of new and cult-favorite products, but none have made their way to Oprah’s own collection of beauty products like Philosophy’s Hope in a Jar moisturizer has. The now-uber-popular moisturizer may have landed on Oprah’s “Ultimate Favorite Things” list in 2010, but it wasn’t Oprah’s first time dabbling in Philosophy. It’s a product she’d been using for 10 years prior — and for good reason. Not only is Philosophy’s Hope in a Jar moisturizer rich with antioxidants, but it also boasts line- and wrinkle-eliminating powers. Its only downfall? It’s not cheap, retailing for about $120 for an 8-oz. jar. That’s why when we spotted it on sale at QVC for $40 off, we admittedly freaked.

Through tomorrow, QVC’s hosting its Dash for the Deals sale. Shoppers will find everything from discounts on electronics, like iPad tablets, to beauty products, like the Oprah-approved Philosophy Hope in a Jar. What sets QVC’s sale on the popular Philosophy product apart from Philosophy’s own current sale is QVC’s Hope in a Jar comes in a rare 8-oz. size. On Philosophy’s website, the largest size you can purchase is 4 ounces, and it’s nearly the same price ($65) as QVC’s ($79.98).

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Philosophy Hope in a Jar (8 oz.) $79.98 Buy now

Philosophy’s Hope in a Jar is touted as an “extra-light,” non-greasy moisturizer with ingredients such as lactic acid and alpha hydroxyl acid, which “provides gentle exfoliation and helps promote smooth, healthy skin with a healthy-looking rosy glow,” the product description states.

“It’s hands down the best moisturizer I’ve ever used,” Oprah said in 2010. And reviewers agree, with one writing just a few days ago on QVC: “I started purchasing hope in a jar at retail and love it! This 8 oz. size is the best thing ever. I want to dive right into it. Use it on my face, neck and décolleté. This value is fantastic.”

OK, that’s enough talk. We need to pick up a jar of this before it sells out.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: