Hooray! Amazon Prime Day is finally underway, and lucky for all you self-proclaimed chefs out there, it’s overloaded with cookware deals you’ll only see once a year so run, don’t walk. And if you’ve been wondering if Le Creuset would be part of the shopping extravaganza, the answer is yes, yes, and yes!

We’ve been waiting anxiously for months to see this two-day event happen, and this year, it’s bigger and better than ever. Sure, we had to wait longer, but this new timeline actually works out perfectly with the holidays so you can get your gifting and cookware for a fraction of the cost — and with free two-day shipping thanks to Amazon Prime.

So, if you’ve been holding out all year to snag some pro cookware from Le Creuset (because these beauties do not come cheap), now’s the time as select Le Creuset cookware is up to 43% off. Seriously. During Prime Day, you can get a whopping 43% off the popular Skinny Griddle. It’s originally $160 and only rings up for $89 on Prime Day. This is basically the deal of the century, so why not get one for yourself and for friends and family this holiday season too?

There are also plenty of deals on other cookware to help you get your holiday cooking done, like this Dutch oven from Ina Garten’s favorite brand Lodge. We’ll keep you updated should any other Le Creuset deals arrive, so make sure to bookmark this page for the scoop.

Le Creuset Skinny Griddle — 43% Off

We’re dreaming of Christmas morning breakfast already just looking at this gorgeous griddle. It comes in nine stylish shades so you can ensure it coordinates with your holiday decor or your home’s design. It’s not just pretty to look at, though. It’s also got sturdy handles and the enamel will resist chipping and scratching so it’ll look like it just came out of the box for years to come.

Feel like going on a shopping spree? Check out the rest of Le Creuset you can buy on Amazon.

