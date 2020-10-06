Hunter Boots Are On Sale On Amazon – Yes, Even The Tall Ones!

Is there anything worse than dressing up in your cutest fall outfit, only to have the boots you *thought* were waterproof betray you as soon as it starts to sprinkle? Cold, wet feet are so uncomfortable, even a perfect pumpkin spice latte can’t always make up for them. If even the shallowest puddles seem to infiltrate your usual fall shoes, you’ll be excited to hear that Hunter rain boots, considered by some (ahem, the literal Queen of England) to be the best in the business, are currently on sale on Amazon.

Hunter’s Women’s Original Short Rain Boots are currently on sale at Amazon starting at $64.80. Considering that they sell for $150 on Hunter’s website, that’s a pretty great deal. The price varies depending on the size and color of your boot, but most sizes are on sale for below retail.

If you live somewhere with truly treacherous weather and you need more protection (or you just like the chic look of a knee-high boot), you’ll be excited to hear that Hunter’s Women’s Original Tall Rain Boots, which retail for $150 on Hunter’s website, are also currently on sale on Amazon. Certain sizes and colors are selling for as low as $52.70, which is pretty much the cheapest we’ve ever seen these boots go for.

Tall or short, here’s what you can expect from Hunter rain boots. For one, they’ll keep your feet dry, thanks to the fact that they’re made of vulcanized natural rubber. Second, they have a sturdy sole and textured tread, so you won’t risk slipping on wet sidewalks. Lastly, they have an adjustable back, so you can cinch your boot tops tight to keep out every last drop of rain. Basically, if you want warm, dry feet this fall, look no further.

