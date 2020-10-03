You might think that paint-by-numbers kits are meant for your kids, but you’re totally wrong. There are paint-by-numbers sets for adults. If you’re dipping a toe into painting or want a relaxing hobby that helps you unwind at the end of a long day, paint-by-number is a great option. You’ll work on controlling those little brushes to get the paint in the precise location that it needs to go, but you won’t need to use your brain so much that it’s a stressful pursuit. Plus, you can hang the finished product up in a room in your house, showing your kids that parents deserve a place on the wall of honor, too.

We rounded up the best paint-by-numbers kits for you. These kits come with everything you need—except for a frame, if you’re planning on hanging it up after. You get acrylic or oil paint, a pre-printed canvas with all of the numbers, multiple paint brushes of different sizes and a set of instructions. All you need to find is the time to sit down and do this craft.

1. Paint by Numbers for Adult: Giraffe

This doesn’t look like your typical paint-by-numbers. It’s neon bright and very modern. This cute giraffe will be pink, green, blue and yellow and look a little psychedelic. The 16 in. x 20 in. canvas is printed with all of the numbers. You’ll get a set of acrylic paints, which are easy to work with, and a set of three brushes. You will have to buy a frame separately if you want to hang it up, though.

2. Paint by Numbers for Adults by BANLANA

If you love Van Gough’s famous Starry Night, here’s your chance to recreate it. Don’t worry, you’re not expected to eye-ball it. Each little portion has a number and color associated with it, which means that even you can make a masterpiece. The kit comes with a pre-printed canvas, six paint brushes, acrylic paints, a reference card and a set of instructions. You’ll want to get a frame after you’ve completed it.

3. COLORWORK DIY Paint by Numbers

This calming painting shows a dock while the sun starts to set. Detailed yet easy to understand, this pre-printed canvas won’t give you much trouble. You’ll also get every color you need to bring this painting to life, so you won’t have to mess with mixing paint. The set also comes with three nylon brushes, ensuring you can start your project as soon as you receive it.

