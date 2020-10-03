Indoor plants are a great way to liven up your home and add some nature into it. That doesn’t mean that you need boring terracotta pots or plain ceramic planters, though. If you have succulents, air plants or cacti, you can get really creative with what shaped planter you put them in. They don’t require much water, so each planter just needs to have a small drainage hole. It’s not like water is going to get all over everything if you opt for a uniquely-shaped planter. We’re arguing that you should get a super cute dinosaur planter. They’re a conversation piece. As soon as someone walks in your door, they’re going to ask you about your dinosaur choice and compliment you on it. Plus, your dino-obsessed kids are going to love it.

We rounded up the best dinosaur planters for you. These planters are either white or come in fun pastel colors. The plants all fit snugly into their backs, so it looks like they’re part of the dinosaurs. There are T-Rex options, Triceratops options and even a Brachiosaurus option. But don’t worry, these herbivores aren’t going to try to eat your plants.

1. Dinosaur Shape Ceramic Succulent Planter

Let this friendly-looking and long-necked dinosaur guard your plant. It’s perfect for housing a succulent. Plus, your plant will look like it’s some spikes on the back of the dino’s back. The dinosaur is sitting on a little stand, which is meant for catching water from the drainage hole. The long-lasting and glossy planter also comes in multiple colors, including white, pink and blue. It also comes in a T-Rex design.

2. T-Rex Dinosaur Planter

No one is going to bother your succulent with this ferocious T-Rex guarding it. The succulent or air plant sits in the back of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. This detailed planter is made out of a durable plastic-like substance, so it isn’t as fragile as other planters. There is a small drainage hole in the bottom, so your plants won’t become overwatered or flooded.

3. VanEnjoy Dinosaur Shape Ceramic Succulent Planter

This little Triceratops might be tempted to try to turn around and eat the plant that is growing in its back. It is a herbivore after all. The planter is exceptionally detailed. You can even make out the eyes on the Triceratops’ face. It’s made out of durable ceramic. There’s also a Brachiosaurus option available. Just keep in mind that this planter doesn’t have a drainage hole.

