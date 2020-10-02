Instead of just having a regular birthday for your kids, have an ice cream sundae party instead. This themed party would be fun for both adults and children alike. Most people love ice cream and have strong feelings about which flavors they prefer. Setting up a big ice cream bar with all the fixings is a great way to celebrate… just about anything. Round up your favorite candy, sprinkles, hot fudge, chocolate syrup, caramel and build an ice cream bar fit for a royal. Nowadays, they even make decorations to match your Sundae Funday. You can get ice cream balloons, glittery banners, matching paper ice cream cups and so much more.

To help you out, we rounded up the best ice cream sundae decorations. These balloons and banners will get your guests hyped up about the ice cream spread to come. It just makes the party feel even more whimsical. The decorations are also pretty low-maintenance. You won’t have to spend a ton of extra time setting them up, though you might need to enlist someone to help you blow up the balloons.

1. LaVenty Set of 23 Sundae Funday Balloons

Have a smashing sundae party with this set of decorations. You get gold letter balloons that form the phrase “Sundae Funday,” along with two giant ice cream balloons and 20 pink, yellow, blue and purple balloons. If you want the balloons to float, you’ll need to invest in a helium tank to blow up the latex and ice cream balloons, but you can only put air in the letter balloons. This fun set is ideal for a child’s birthday party or an extra special ice cream day.

LaVenty.

LaVenty Set of 23 Sundae Funday Balloons $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Ice Cream Bar Decorations Kit

If you want to go all out for your sundae party, check out this kit. You get a sparkly ice cream banner, 25 food tents and 10 thank you party favors. The food tents are already labeled with flavors and ice cream toppings, like sprinkles and cherries, so all you’ll need is the supplies. This kit is ideal for many little (or big) guests. It’ll keep everything organized during your dessert-focused event.

Glamoncha.

Ice Cream Bar Decorations Kit $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Typtop Ice Cream Party Decorations Kit

If you want everything to match at your ice cream party, this is the kit for you. It comes with everything you need, including 30 BPA-free ice cream cups, 30 recyclable spoons, three foil ice cream balloons and a “Love Ice Cream” banner featuring plenty of tasty frozen treats. This set will look cohesive and fun, creating a good atmosphere for your ice cream party.