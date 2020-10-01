You know what we still consider a must-have winter wardrobe staple? UGG boots. That’s right, those clunky shoes Paris Hilton and Kate Moss made popular in the aughts. But what others considered an eyesore a decade ago we still call a godsend in the chilly winter months: They’re warm, they’re comfortable, they stand the test of time, and, choose the right color and they can go with pretty much anything. The only downside? They can get expensive. Take the ankle-high Classic Mini II Boot, for example; they’re a staggering $150 each. Or, the nearly knee-high Classic Tall II Boot? Expect to fork up $200 for one pair on UGG’s website. That’s why, this winter, we’re skipping UGG’s website and picking up a pair at Costco.

Spotted by Costco fan Instagram account Costco Does It Again, UGG’s Classic Short II Boot is currently available at the wholesale retailer for about $60 off. Originally $170 on UGG’s website, the boots are only $109.99 at Costco. Plus, they’re available in two colors: chestnut and navy.

While not available on Costco’s website yet, the UGG boots are available in store. We unfortunately don’t have any other details, including if they’re only available in select stores, so keep an eye out for them in the clothes section. And when you do spot them, don’t hesitate to buy a pair! Because we have a feeling these boots and this low price won’t last long.

And while you’re there, might we also suggest taking a look around for another item not yet available on Costco’s website, but totally worth the search? Costco just released a dog advent calendar, and it’s probably the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.

The Irish Dog Foods Ultimate Advent Calendar for Dogs is available for $39.99 each and includes 125 edible treats and six toys, including a ring chew, a ball with rope, a treat ball, a stuffed penguin, a ball chew, and a classic rope bone — a great deal if you ask us.

We could go on and on about all the cool stuff at Costco right now, but we’ll stop. You have UGG Boots to find. Now, go!

