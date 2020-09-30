Fun Ice Cream Sundae Bowls to Elevate Dessert Time

In case you weren’t aware, ice cream deserves its own set of fun bowls. Ice cream is fun, so why not take things to the next level and put your favorite dessert into an equally fun bowl? There are so many styles to choose from — whether you want to go simple and chic or bright and fun.

Some even come in the shape of an ice cream cone, which is perfect if you have kids around and for their birthday parties. And honestly, if you want to make boring foods like veggies more exciting, you could try feeding your little ones those foods in these fun bowls. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best ice cream sundae bowls.

1. Porcelain Ramekins Dessert Bowls

If you want some multipurpose ramekins that also double as ice cream sundae bowls, these chic versions are perfect. This set includes six cute bowls in different colors, so everyone can choose their favorite color. They’re great for baking too, so you can put these in the oven if you want to use them for other types of desserts.

2. Greenco Vibrant Colors Ice Cream Dessert Bowls and Spoons

If you really want to go for something fun for dessert time, there’s nothing cuter than these ice cream sundae bowls. They’re in the shape of an ice cream cone, so there’s no other reason to buy these. You’ll get 12 mini bowls that each hold one large scoop of ice cream, plus all your favorite toppings.

3. Porcelain Bowls

If you don’t want to go overboard in the ice cream theme, these timeless bowls are great for everyday use. This set of six ice cream sundae bowls is also suitable for soups, salads, or a bowl of fruit. If space is tight and you don’t have room for multiple sets of dishes, these multipurpose ones are just what you need.

