ICYMI, Amazon Prime Day is officially happening October 13th and 14th. While we thought that was enough shopping news to make our weeks and hand over our credit cards, Target announced they’re having a sale at the same. exact. time. Then, Walmart announced they wanted to get in on the action with the announcement of their Big Save Event happening October 11th through 15th (they also just launched Walmart+ to rival Amazon Prime). Anyone else need a moment to catch their breath?

And yup, it doesn’t stop there. We expect to see more and more stores creating their own sales to give Amazon Prime Day a run for its money (psst: check out the deals already happening), so just brace yourselves for all the deals heading your way. While it’s tricky for even a professional shopper like myself to keep track, we’ve got you covered with a list of all the stores having Prime-Day-alternative sales. From Nordstrom to Bloomingdale’s, alll your go-to stores are not holding back on the early holiday deals.

We’ll be updating the list as more sales are announced, so make sure to bookmark this list so you can get the best deals on all your favorite things like Instant Pots, kid toys, furniture, and more. Happy shopping!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Nordstrom

Through October 12th, Nordstrom’s having a major clearance sale on women, men’s dresswear, kids, and home. It’s the perfect time to stock up on cozy essentials from sweaters to bedding.

Treasure & Bond Linen & Cotton Duvet Cover $101.40+ Buy now

Target

Of course, Target is having its Target Deal Days event on the same exact days as Amazon Prime Day: October 13th and 14th. In addition to offering one million more deals than last year (yes, really), they’ll also be offering Black Friday deals all November long and an extended price-match guarantee. Select deals will also be available on as early as October 5 so you don’t have to deal with crowds. Same-Day delivery with Shipt will also be available on select products. You need to sign up for the free Target Circle loyalty program in order to shop this event.

We’re not sure what the deals will entail, but we’re hoping for some chic cookware and gaming consoles.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 5qt Cast Iron Enameled Dutch Oven with Lid $49.99 Buy now

Walmart

Walmart was next after Target to announce their competitive sale, the Big Save Event, that rivals Prime Day. From October 11th through October 15th, you can save on just about everything like Nintendo Switch games, Instant Pots, and even $80 off Hunter Rain Boots.

Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boots $79.99+ Buy now

Tempur-Pedic

Courtesy of Tempur-Pedic.

You can save up to $300 on their top mattresses and other items through October 12th.

TEMPUR-breeze Mattress $3,699+ Buy now

Bloomingdale’s

Save up to 25% off select items during their Friends and Family sale through October 12th. You can shop electronics, gadgets, and cookware (yes, Le Creuset included). There’s also an opportunity for free shipping.

Le Creuset Roaster $199.99 Buy now

The Home Depot

The Home Depot was one of the first stores to announce that they’d be offering Black Friday deals all November long and through December, and they even kicked off the sales starting with Labor Day. Right now, you can save up to 40% off a variety of items through October 21st. You can save on everything from holiday decor to appliances — and many things will even ship free directly to your home (including a Christmas tree). Keep in mind they’ll be closed on Thanksgiving, among many other retailers this year.

LED Pre-Lit Christmas Tree $299.99 Buy now

ABC Carpet & Home

Shop 15% off lighting through October 16th and you can save 25% off custom-made and in-stock upholstery through October 12th.

Urban Stems

Treat someone or yourself to a pretty bouquet. Double bouquets are 20% off through October 14th with the code DOUBLES20.

Double The Carnivale $104.00 Buy now

For more places to shop for home decor, check out our gallery below: