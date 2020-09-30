Costco’s Advent Calendar For Dogs Is The Best Thing We’ve Seen All Year

Nothing gets us in the mood for the holidays like an advent calendar. In past years we’ve treated ourselves to wine advent calendars, Halloween advent calendars, jam advent calendars, and classic chocolate advent calendars. But we like to get the whole family involved in the holidays. That means that we have stockings hanging by the fireplace for our cat and presents under the tree for our hamster, but what about the dog? Well, this year we know exactly what we’re getting Fido: Costco’s advent calendar for dogs.

It was spotted in Costco by Instagram user CostcoGuy4U, though it’s not currently available on Costco’s website.

The Irish Dog Foods Ultimate Advent Calendar for Dogs has a lot to offer for its relatively low price of just $39.99. It includes a total of 125 edible treats and six toys for your furry friend to play with in the lead up to the holidays.

And you don’t need to worry about what’s in the treats. Unlike the chocolate of dubious quality that fills many human’s advent calendars, the food in this one is super high quality. The treats contain no artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives; are grain- and soy-free; are high in protein; and contain no added sugar. So what exactly are they? According to the packaging, the advent calendar contains turkey fillets, beef burgers, chicken jerky, turkey jerky, duck jerky, and more.

Then, there’s the toys. Inside each advent calendar is a ring chew, a ball with rope, a treat ball, a cute stuffed penguin, a ball chew, and a classic rope bone.

Including your pet in the family holiday celebrations all month long has never been easier, and for $39.99 it’s a pretty amazing value. Keep your eyes peeled for Costco’s dog advent calendar the next time you’re at the store – we have a feeling supplies won’t last long!

