Yes, holiday products are already dropping and it’s not even Halloween. In pre-pandemic years, this could be a source of frustration but TBH, it’s honestly just bringing us tons of joy right now. So, as you could imagine, Etsy’s newly released holiday trends report is basically the greatest news we’ve received allll week. Time to deck the halls and get our shopping done early!

As you may have heard, Black Friday is basically starting in a few weeks with the arrival of Amazon Prime Day and alternative sales from Walmart and Target, so it’s not too soon to start diving into holiday mode. While those retailers are convenient to buy from, we love getting one-of-a-kind gifts from Etsy that are made with some extra TLC. Not to mention, you’re supporting small businesses and artisans when you shop from them.

This year’s top holiday categories from Etsy reflect a shift in how we’re all celebrating differently this year. The list includes long-distance gifting, decorative games and puzzles, and cozy outdoor items. Oh, and how could we forget that pet advent calendars are a thing this year (cats and dogs included)? Now, the howl-idays are truly in full swing.

Check out the best decor and gifting finds for the holidays below that you can already add to your cart.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Decorative Doormat

One of the first things you’ll probably do to begin your holiday decorating is switch out your doormat — and Etsy’s got plenty of Instagram-worthy options like this one. Plus, it’ll work for any holiday so you can keep it out all season long.

Happy Holidays Doormat $45.00 Buy now

Tree Trimmings

Since we’re all staying at home this year, that means we’ll want to go all out with the holiday decorations. If this chic knitted tree skirt isn’t the definition of cozy, we don’t know what is. You can choose from three different colors and can even add on pom poms for a charming touch.

Giant Knitted Christmas Tree Skirt $247.96 Buy now

Chic Puzzle

Games and puzzles for kids and adults no longer have to be an eyesore that you hide away. From this adorable wooden name puzzle for little ones to a seriously handsome wooden chess board, you’ll actually want to leave these out on your coffee table.

Monochrome Wooden Name Puzzle $19.99 Buy now

Long-Distance Gift

Let friends and loved ones know that you’re just a phone call away with this fun box of goodies made just for those you can’t be with this holiday season — or any time of the year. You can customize the mug with a handful of cute phrases and you can add a message on the greeting card.

Long Distance Gift Box $51.77 Buy now

Pawwfect Calendar

You’ve probably got yourself and the kids their advent calendar, but don’t forget about your furry friend. Etsy has adorable ones for dogs, like this one you can fill with treats, and ones for your feline friend too.

Dog Advent Calendar Customizable Pet Name Christmas December $39.95 Buy now

