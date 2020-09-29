Cute Stickers With Positive Affirmations to Boost Your Day

Who said stickers are just for kids? These days, with all the planner accessories you can buy, stickers now come in a variety of stylish, adult-friendly styles. Whether you want to accent important to-dos in your planner, decorate your laptop or phone, or have fun stickers on hand for scrapbooking, there are endless reasons to have them on hand. If you’re looking for a fun and easy way to set your day on the right foot, you can also try adding some positive sayings stickers to your mirror so it’s the first thing you see when you wake up.

With encouraging phrases like “You are loved” and “Be brave,” you can now feel like you can take on anything the day brings you. These are also great for teens thanks to their trendy designs. They’ll love the tie-dye ones in particular. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best positive sayings stickers to add some positivity to your day.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Confetti Stickers

It may be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way to start your day on the right foot is telling yourself that it’ll be a great day. One way to do that is with visual reminders like these positive saying stickers. With phrases like “Be brave” and “Follow your heart,” you’ll get a small dose of happiness that’ll go a long way. Stick them on your mirror, notes, and more.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Confetti Stickers $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Motivational Stickers

Sometimes, a little goes a long way, and that’s certainly true when it comes to giving yourself positive affirmations. These positive saying stickers are great to add to your laptop, notebooks, or anywhere else you can think of to remind yourself that you’ve got this. They’re also great for kids and teachers.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Motivational Stickers $5.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Inspiring Stickers

Cute stickers a must for any dedicated planner, and these positive sayings stickers should be at the top of your list. This set includes 480 stickers with a variety of meaningful phrases that’ll help you check off your to-do list. You can also add them onto your bike, phone, and more. The trendy designs will go with all your other planner accessories too, so these stylish accessories should make you happy just because of that reason alone.

Courtesy of Amazon.