Target Is Giving Amazon Prime Day a Run for Its Money With an Epic Two-Day Sale

We’re in that long stretch between the official start of fall and the holiday season, where we’re making lists, checking them twice, and just waiting for the seasonal deals to start rolling in. And this year, we’re pleased as punch, because not only do we have Amazon Prime Day to look forward to on October 13 and 14, we also have the newly announced Target Deal Days to add to our calendar, which will be on, you guessed it, October 13 and 14. We need to start exercising our “add to shopping cart” click reflexes ASAP, because that’s going to be an epic two-day shopping spree!

Target Deal Days is back Oct. 13 and 14! Here’s how to score the best holiday deals *early* (and all season long), only at Target: https://t.co/RO0Rj2Jj9N pic.twitter.com/aXfr0R6eu1 — Target (@Target) September 29, 2020

According to a press release, this year Target will have more than double the deals compared to last year’s sale. In fact, they say that they’ll be offering one million more deals in 2020, along with Black Friday pricing that lasts all November, and an extended price match guarantee so they can ensure you shop with Target instead of its competitors. Even better? Select deals will be available on Target.com as early as October 5.

To take advantage of Target Deal Days, you need to sign up for the free Target Circle loyalty program. The deals will extend for the full two-day event. To shop, you can make your purchases online and have them shipped to you like normal, and many deals will be available for those who want to do Drive Up and Order Pickup at their local Target stores. Same-Day delivery with Shipt will also be available on select products.

If you’re like us, you probably can’t wait to start shopping. So why wait? Here are some deals you can shop at Target right now.

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer

If you know someone who loves cooking and baking, take advantage of the sale price on this KitchenAid stand mixer now (it’s 33 percent off!), then surprise them with the ultimate gift when the holidays are here.

Boho Wood Ladder Bookshelf

Display succulents and houseplants, books and vases, curios and collectibles on this solid wood bohemian ladder-style shelf.

Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Food Containers

Ever since we started binge-watching The Home Edit on Netflix, we’ve wanted to organize our fridge. With these containers on sale, there’s never been a better time.

