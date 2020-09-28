Martha Stewart Says These Are the Best Egyptian Cotton Sheets – And They’re On Amazon

It’s been kind of a rough year, and if we’re being honest, our favorite activity lately has been diving into our beds for some serious rest and relaxation. You spend a third of your life sleeping, and we spend even more than that just lounging, so shouldn’t we choose sheets that are cozy, comfortable, and dare we say luxurious? Martha Stewart thinks so. Her recommended bedding is Egyptian cotton sheets, and we were excited to discover that the Egyptian cotton sheets her magazine says are the best rated aren’t from some fancy boutique we’d never step foot in – they’re actually available on Amazon!

Why Egyptian cotton? Egyptian cotton has the finest fibers of the three main types of cotton used to make linens (American Upland, Pina, and Egyptian), and is long-staple, meaning that when woven it creates extra silky, smooth, soft fabric.

These sheets are made of that long staple Egyptian cotton, and they’re 1000 thread count. They have a sateen finish which makes them feel extra luxurious, but since they’re made from 100 percent cotton they’re still breathable and won’t make you overheat like regular satin or silk sheets do.

Each set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillow cases, which is all you need for a basic bed set. They come in queen, king, and California king sizes, though availability and pricing vary by color.

And my, what a selection of colors! You can choose from classic (and bleachable) bright white sheets, or opt for something more adventurous, like red, royal Egyptian blue, or lavender.

You’ll feel transformed after sleeping in a bed that’s made with real Egyptian cotton sheets. Just don’t forget to change them regularly – it might be a pain, but it will help your linens last longer, and nothing feels better than slipping into a bed freshly made up with clean cotton sheets.

