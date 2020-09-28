Attention Houseplant Addicts – Costco Is Selling The Cutest New Succulents

Now that cold weather is rolling in and we’re going to be spending even more time indoors than usual, we’ve been obsessively nesting. That means we’ve been loading our shopping carts with things like Costco’s cozy Pendleton blankets, Le Creuset look-alike Dutch ovens for our favorite comfort food recipes, and house plants that bring the outdoors in. Well, it looks like our green thumb obsession is about to get even more extreme, because the next thing we want to add to our home decor is this three-pack of succulents at Costco.

Whether you already have a massive collection of houseplants or just want to get some before the plants outside start their winter hibernation, you can’t go wrong with this Costco succulents deal, which is available in select stores only (not online). You’ll be getting a three pack of 5″ succulents that come in modern, geometric-print ceramic planters. We can totally see these on a kitchen windowsill, resting on a boho-chic plant stand in the living room, or even adding a pop of green to the bathroom. Of course, if you live in a warm climate they look great outdoors, too.

This Costco succulent three-pack is only $17.99 at participating stores, which means your plant hobby doesn’t have to drain your wallet this month. That’s great news, because plants can get pricey, though we have been able to find great deals for trendy fiddle leaf fig plants and succulents at Costco (and on Amazon) in the past.

The great thing about succulents is that they’re mostly easy to care for. Keep them in bright, indirect light, and simply water them when the soil in the pot is dry to the touch.

There are a couple of things you should look out for. Make sure you don’t leave your succulents in bright direct sunlight, especially if they’re in a window where the heat can be magnified (the good old greenhouse effect) and can actually kill your plant. Check the bottom of the pots to see if they have drainage holes – you don’t want your succulents’ roots to be sitting in standing water, which can cause them to rot. Lastly, make sure the soil is loose and well-draining. Regular potting soil can stay too wet for succulents, which again can cause root rot.

That being said, you don’t need to overthink it! With these basic care items addressed, most succulents are happy to sit and chill with minimal care, adding a bright hint of green to your home even in the depths of winter. We know what we’re adding to our Costco carts on our next trip!