When you have kids, your home can feel like a bomb went off. There’s just stuff everywhere, and it keeps multiplying by the day. As your kids get older, they just accumulate stuff, but you don’t necessarily get more space to store it in. All of the drawers in your house are occupied. That’s where storage baskets come in. Not only can they give your kids an easy receptacle to put their toys in, these baskets can store your knick-knacks and those odds-and-ends you have no idea where to put. Because organizers aren’t the most aesthetically-pleasing or the most fun home decor item to shop for, we rounded up the best storage baskets for you.

Whether you’re looking for bathroom bins for your teen’s growing makeup supply or soft toy bins for your toddler, we’ve got you covered. The bins we picked are long-lasting and versatile. You’ll have them for years to come. They aren’t meant for one specific function or area of your house. Plus, some of our picks are collapsible, so you can store them as needed.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Teyyvn Plastic Storage Basket

Clocking in at 10.03 in. long, 7.59 in. wide and 4.09 in. tall, these baskets are perfect for storing knick-knacks in. They’re made out of plastic, so if a liquid is accidentally spilled inside of one, it won’t be the end of the world. You can easily wipe it out. These are perfect for putting in the bathroom or kitchen. With this set of six’s universal gray color, it’ll go with the vast majority of decor.

Teyyvn.

Teyyvn Plastic Storage Basket $18.55 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. DECOMOMO Large Foldable Storage Bin

You won’t mind seeing these cute storage bins in your closet, under the bed, in your office or on some open shelves. The heavy-duty fabric baskets have a built-in metal frame, so these baskets can take a little rough-housing. This set of three bins is also foldable, so you can always pack the baskets away if you don’t need them anymore. There are plenty of different colors to choose from to match your home decor and multiple sizes, including small, large and extra large.

DECOMOMO.

DECOMOMO Large Foldable Storage Bin $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. SimpleHouseware Foldable Cloth Storage Cube

If you’ve got a cube organizer in need of some cubes, look no further. This set of six baskets is collapsible with cardboard on each side, including the bottom, to give the bins a bit more stability. They even have fabric handles, so you can pull them out like drawers, and are kid-friendly. There are eight colors, ranging from pink to black, to browse.

SimpleHouseware.