The flowers and plants are always the main attraction of any indoor or outdoor display, but that doesn’t mean you need to put them in those boring terracotta pots. We promise that there’s no rule that says that. Accessorize your plants with modern and stylish pots and show them in their best light. The pots are their little homes after all, so you might as well make them aesthetically-pleasing.

We found the best flower pots for you. The pots can be placed indoors or outdoors. They’re weather-resistant and won’t fade after a few weeks in the sun. There’s a minimum of two pots in each set and a maximum of three, so you can get matching pots for your plant babies. Each of our picks represents a different decor style, so you’ll be able to find one that suits your aesthetic.

Just keep in mind that you’ll need to purchase a saucer for each pot if you’re planning on keeping your plants indoors. Otherwise, dirty water will leak out onto your furniture.

1. 6 Inch Plastic Planters Indoor Flower Plant Pots

This set of five pots can go with almost any indoor or outdoor decor style. Made out of durable polypropylene but styled like a ceramic pot, this pot gives you the best of both worlds. It’ll look breakable but it’ll actually be shatter-resistant. Each pot has a rubber plug at the bottom, which covers a drainage hole. The pots come in white, dark gray or in a colorful set.

2. White Ceramic Flower Pot

If you’re looking for some luxe pots, you can end your search right now. You get two very unique pots in this set. Each features white and metallic gold ceramic detailing, but they’re different sizes and designed differently. Despite their elegant design, they can be used indoors or outdoors. Eyes will be on your flowers, of course, though you’ll also get a lot of compliments on these trendy pots.

3. LA JOLIE MUSE Flower Pot

This pot looks a little worn—in the best possible way. It makes it seem like you have a knack for taking care of your flowers and plants, even if that isn’t necessarily true. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, this pot can even survive in hot and cold temperatures, without any cracking. There are four drainage holes in each pot. This set of two comes in black, gray, marble or terracotta.

