There’s just something special and relaxing about seeing a flower arrangement in your home when you walk in the door. It brightens up your home and adds a little nature back into your carefully curated environment. But as much as we love real bouquets, artificial flowers have a lot of benefits. They don’t get droopy two days after you purchase them and they don’t die. You never really know how long a real flower arrangement is going to last after you place it in a vase, whereas the fake floral arrangement you put together will last until they decide to swap it out with something else. Fake florals also allow you to get truly creative and make your dream arrangement. There are no rules or restrictions.

We found the best fake flowers for you. All of our picks are made out of artificial, but realistic-looking silk. They have plastic stems, which in some cases have metal rods inside them, making these flowers bendable. There are a minimum of six flowers in each set and a maximum of 50.

1. Duovlo Springs Flowers Artificial Silk Peony

With this realistic set, you get a full bouquet of peonies. There are 13 stems, including six flowers and two buds. The silk flowers are embossed, so you’re able to see little details, like veins. You can either plop it into a vase as is or get some additional flowers and arrange it. They are available in 24 rich colors, ranging from spring red to sweetened bean.

2. Ling’s moment Artificial Flowers

Made out of latex foam, these realistic roses come on 8 in. stems, sans thorns, of course. The artificial roses are designed to be used for events or just for your at-home arranging. There are more than 30 rose varieties and colors to browse, ranging from shimmer blush and plum purple. In some cases, the set could include two different shades of roses. Plus, you can either opt to get 25 roses or 50.

3. CQURE Artificial Flowers

Just looking at these flowers might put you in a good mood. Made out of silk cloth and a durable wire rod, you’re able to bend these flowers to your will and determine how you want to angle them in your arrangement. Each bouquet comes with a total of six flowers. These vibrant hydrangeas are available in nine shades, including purple, white and deep pink.

