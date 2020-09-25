If you’re looking for an easy way to make a DIY game, the answer is quite simple: scratch-off stickers. You’ve probably encountered these fun stickers many times — whether that was from a grocery store scratch-off game, lottery tickets, or other games. But you can actually make your own scratch-off stickers right at home.

If you’re planning a family game night or perhaps a baby shower activity plan, scratch-off stickers are a go-to pick for getting creative on a budget. They’re great for letting guests pick a mystery prize if they win a game too. You could also use them for a fun wedding announcement card, with the wedding date only on one sticker. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best scratch-off stickers to get creative at home.

1. Round Labels

For larger parties or events, you’ll want to enlist this extra-large pack of scratch-off stickers. With 1,000 stickers, you’ll have more than enough for your needs. There’s a film layer between your paper and the scratch-off layer, so things will be protected until it’s time to scratch away.

2. Silver Scratch Off Stickers Labels Round Circle

Why buy stickers when you can make your own? These scratch-off stickers let you DIY creations with ease so you can get your creativity on. You can choose from packs of 150 or 600 depending on your needs. Use these smart stickers to create fun cards with rewards for birthdays and more.

3. Kenco Stickers

If you don’t want the circular shape that scratch-off stickers come in, opt for these rectangular ones that offer more surface area. You’ll get 100 stickers in this pack and you can choose gold or silver stickers. They’re made of high quality materials and are great for everything from events to scrapbooking.

