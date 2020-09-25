Ulta Beauty Just Dropped the Fall Savings Event of Our Dreams— & There’s Free Skin Care Involved

The popular 21 Days of Beauty event may sadly be behind us now, but there’s no way Ulta Beauty would just leave us hanging like that. To help prep your skin for fall, they’ve got a can’t-miss Fall Haul savings event going on now through October 3rd. You can save up to 50% off a range of items like hair care and beauty, but what we’re really jumping out of our seats for is the skin-care bundle deal. You can stock up on cult-favorite skincare essentials from CeraVe, Olay, and La Roche-Possay — anddd there’s a free item involved. Yes, free!

Here’s the deal: When you buy a face serum and face moisturizer (select brands), you’ll get to pick out a totally free facial cleanser to round out your routine. And yep, you can even mix and match your favorite brands so you can really get the custom skin care routine of your dreams. So, if you haven’t gotten that facial in last six months, you can give your skin some TLC right at home.

Cooler weather means switching up your beauty products to help deal with drier, flakier skin, so this sale is basically the answer to our deepest wishes. Check out some of the most popular serums, moisturizers, and cleansers below to help you get the glowiest fall skin ever. Psst: If makeup or hair care is more your thing, there are a ton of other deals like buy one get one half off NYX, 50% off Ulta Beauty products, and much more.

Elevated Classic

Olay is one of those timeless beauty-aisle favorites we love because it won’t break the bank. And now, the brand recently released a retinol version of their Regenerist moisturizer that can help tackle fine lines and dark spots while you’re sleeping. Score!

Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer $38.99 Buy now

Hydration Hero

Whether you’re just getting started with skin care or you’re a pro, everyone can benefit from a hyaluronic acid serum like this one. This anti-aging concentrate is made with two types of hyaluronic acid and Vitamin B5 to help lock in moisture, and it’s even suitable for sensitive skin.

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum $29.99 Buy now

Wallet-Friendly Retinol

Many retinol products can break the bank, but at just under $20, this one by CeraVe won’t. In addition to retinol, this skin savior is also made with Niacinamide, which soothes and calms skin, along with Licorice Root Extract to reduce signs of post-acne marks and pores.

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum $19.99 Buy now

Glow Getter

If you’re looking for a gel-based moisturizer with Vitamin C, look to this pick by RoC. If you have oily skin, you’ll love that this one is lightweight and non-greasy.

Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Cream $29.99 Buy now

Crowd-Favorite Moisturizer

While Cetaphil is a brand most of us started our skin care journey with in our teens, it’s one of those brands that we keep in our lives through adulthood too. This lightweight, non-greasy formula is made with Hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and protect skin from drying out during the day.

Cetaphil Facial Hydrating Lotion $17.99 Buy now

