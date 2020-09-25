You’ve probably seen plenty of images of an older couple rocking on their front porch while they’re watching the sun go down. That’d be a nice and relaxing end to the day. Well, that could be you. You don’t need to wait until you’re in your twilight years or retired to own a rocking chair. People of all ages enjoy them, especially kids. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who actively dislikes one of these soothing chairs. Make your dream come true early with one of the best porch rocking chairs.

We found durable, weather-resistant chairs that can take a little wind and rain. These chairs can be a stylish addition to your porch or patio. Two are made out of wood with rust-resistant finishes and the third is made out of steel with a wicker covering. They come in a variety of shades, ranging from natural wood to chili pepper red. One of our picks even has extra cushions on them, so you’ll want to sit outside and rock back and forth all day long.

1. Shine Company Inc. Vermont Porch Rocker

This traditional chair can survive the outdoors on your porch. It’s made out of hardwood with polyurethane paint, which gives this chair a matte and rust-resistant finish. The chair comes partially assembled, you’ll have to connect the seat and the back of this rocking chair. Its high back will support you while you’re rockin’ and surveying your yard. It’s available in chili pepper, dark green and storm gray.

2. Giantex Rocking Chair

You can’t go wrong with a traditional wooden rocking chair. It’s made out of acacia wood and is designed to be a long-lasting chair. You will have to assemble it, but it has easy-to-comprehend instructions that’ll make it a relatively low-lift project. The smooth and sturdy rocking chair comes in natural, black or white. You can order a single chair or a pair, so you can rock along with your special someone.

3. Best Choice Products Outdoor Wicker Patio Rocking Chair

If you want a little extra padding on your rocking chair, this is the pick for you. It comes with soft red back and seat cushions, along with a little decorative throw pillow. There are high armrests, so you can feel truly relaxed. The rocking chair frame itself is made out of a rust-resistant steel base with hand-woven wicker concealing it. This chair is truly prepared for all-weather.

