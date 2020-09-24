We love the convenience of reusable water bottles, but don’t love that unless you’re filling it with cold water, you’ll be drinking lukewarm water. Unfortunately traditional ice cubes don’t fit in slimmer water bottles, but now that problem has been fixed. Now, you can have your water and make it cold too thanks to smart water bottle ice cube molds.

These genius kitchen accessories are a must for every household, as more and more people are using reusable water bottles so they can be more eco-friendly. We’re not sure why it took so long for someone to invent such a thing, but it’s such a small tweak that resulted in a big game changer for us all. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best water bottle ice cube molds to help you stay hydrated on the go.

1. OXO Good Grips No-Spill Silicone Ice Stick Tray for Water Bottles

The most annoying part of filling up ice cube trays is that when you go to put it in the freezer, it often spills out. This smart water bottle ice cube mold eliminates that problem thanks to the handy lid. It makes 12 narrow sticks, and the sealed lid allows you to stack multiple on top of each other. The lid is even removable for easy cleaning.

2. Ice Tube Making Trays

One of the annoying parts about many ice molds is that you can never get the ice cubes out of the tray. With these water bottle ice cube molds, you won’t have to worry about everything freezing together. This accessory also has a comfy, ergonomic handle so you don’t drop it. Additionally, the lid prevents other odors from getting inside.

3. Lily’s Home Silicone Narrow Ice Stick Cube Trays

Make 30 ice sticks with this genius water bottle ice cube molds. It’s great to have on hand if you have a few kids in the household who play sports or if you drink a lot of water. Water freezes quickly in these trays so you can get the refreshing water you want faster. It’s also BPA-free and you could even use it for juice or fruit as well.

