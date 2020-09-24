Durable Silicone Ice Cube Molds for Perfect Ice Every Time

There’s something special about ice at a restaurant that is way more satisfying than your cubes at home. It’s hard to put your finger on what the special secret is, and the answer is actually quite obvious: silicone ice cube molds. Not only do these accessories make your ice taste better (even though they don’t really taste like anything), they also are way easier to pop out so you’re not slamming the mold on the counter.

You can choose from a variety of colors and shapes that will fit in your freezer. Whether you’re looking to use these for ice water, iced coffee, or smoothies, they’ll work for anything you’re drinking. Better yet, enhance your standard ice cubes by adding in some dried flowers for pretty cocktails or freeze coffee in them for non-watery iced coffee. Ahead, the best silicone cube molds for perfect ice every time.

1. Adoric Ice Cube Trays

Sometimes, it’s all about the little things, the shape of your ice included. These silicone ice cube molds come with two different shapes so you can elevate things a bit when it’s happy hour at home. They come with lids as well, so you can keep the ice protected from anything else in the freezer — and freezer burn. Best of all, it’s dishwasher-safe.

2. OMorc Ice Cube Trays 4 Pack

Let’s be honest: The worst part about ice cube trays is filling them. Luckily, these silicone ice cube molds are spill-resistant thanks to the removable lid and higher edges. They’re ultra flexible so ice cubes come out easily, and they’re BPA-free. Stackable design allows for compact freezer storing, and you can put them in the dishwasher.

3. Kitch Ice Tray Easy Release White Ice Cube Trays

If you just want a silicone ice cube tray, plain and simple, this set will do just fine. You can choose from a two or four pack, depending how many ice cubes you go through. Stackable trays let you fit more in the freezer without taking up valuable space, and you can put them in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

