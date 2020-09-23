The Le Creuset Deals at Wayfair’s Way Day Sale are Totally Prime-Day Worthy

If you’re anxiously waiting for the arrival of Amazon Prime Day since it was supposed to happen in the summer: Wayfair swooped in to hold you over until the much-anticipated sale happens. Say hello to the mega Way Day sale, which is happening September 23-24 to help you score up to 80% off (no joke) on everything for the home including baby and kids furniture, home office essentials, and storage solutions so you can give your space the “Home Edit” treatment yourself.

However, a major fan-favorite category that isn’t as obviously advertised is Le Creuset. Yup, you heard it here first. Lucky for you, we dug it up and are here to share the can’t-miss deals from the cult-fave cookware brand with you. And if you’re starting to prep for the holidays, even if that means just having a small family dinner at home, it never hurts to stock up on some gorgeous cookware to make the prep less of a chore. We’re talking Dutch ovens, roasting pans, and much, much more.

Psst: There are also other Le Creuset items on sale that aren’t technically part of the Way Day sale, but the deals are just as good. There’s also a buy three, get 20% off deal happening as well, so just take a deep breath, and get ready to score the lowest prices on Le Creuset — maybe ever? You can also score up to 65% off other faves, like this Staub pumpkin Dutch oven.

Check out the Prime-Day-worthy deals on Le Creuset Below, and you can thank us later as you’re roasting your turkey!

The Dutch Oven

This Holy Grail Le Creuset item is almost 50% off right now. It’ll be your best friend in the kitchen this fall, winter, and holiday season. It’s shock-resistant to prevent chipping and cracking, prevents sticking, and the dome-shaped lid locks in flavor for tastier meals.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven $154.95 Buy now

Casserole Helper

Casseroles are basically synonymous with cooler weather, and this gorgeous version will make these one-and-done meals a little more luxurious.

Le Creuset Stoneware 4 Qt. Rectangular Heritage Casserole with Lid $114.95 Buy now

The Perfect Roasting Pan

The low-profile design of this dishwasher-safe roasting pan allows for even heating, and it will take the chaos out of cooking. The durable enamel is stain-, chip-, and crack-resistant.

Le Creuset 7 QT. Enameled Cast Iron Roasting Pan $199.95 Buy now

Mickey Mouse Touch

Disney lovers will get a kick out of these adorable Mickey Mouse shaped ramekins.

Mickey Mouse Ramekin Set $49.95 Buy now

Pretty Pumpkin

Okay, this one is not on sale, but we could not resist the pumpkin cuteness. And at only $27, it’s a steal.

Le Creuset Medium Pumpkin Plate $27.18 Buy now

