The RBG Face Masks to Rock This Election Season

Champion of women’s rights and feminist icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s devastating passing last week still and will continue to sting. And while everyone has honored the life and legacy of the Notorious RBG in their own way — hundreds ascended the steps of the Supreme Court to chant and sing and lay bouquets and light candles, while others have written moving tributes on social media — many are also donning face masks to pay tribute to Ginsburg.

Online shops, from Amazon to Etsy, have an assortment of RBG face masks, many of which are already selling out — quick. From masks embroidered with Ginsburg’s most popular quotes to colorful, pop art-style masks featuring Ginsburg’s face, you’ll have a hard time choosing just one to wear as you flex your rights and cast your vote in this year’s election.

Ahead, we’ve gathered a handful of our favorite RBG masks; and you better order soon, because many are already experiencing shipping delays.

“Women belong in all places…”

As Ginsburg so wisely said, “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.” And don’t you ever forget it.

Pop art Ginsburg

Why have one RBG when you can have 20?

Queen RBG

The most accurate depiction of Ginsburg: Queen RBG.

“Fight for the things you care about”

We can’t think of a better quote to wear across your face this November.

A face mask for feminists

As TitletownPride put it, “Embrace the power of RBG!”

