Chic Melamine Dish Sets That Will Make You Want to Toss Out Paper Plates for Good

Dining outdoors is a simple pleasure in life, especially when you can’t do it year round. Now, if you want to get rid of that old fold-up table and chairs outside, you can elevate your backyard dining experience easily just by swapping out the table and chairs. Most notably, though, is that you’ll want to use different dinnerware to withstand the outdoor elements. The solution? Melamine dishware sets.

These sturdy pieces of dinnerware are ultra lightweight, so you’re less likely to drop them, than let’s say your fine china, and they’re virtually unbreakable. When you’re dining outside, a lot can go wrong, so using these durable plates will help eliminate some accidents. These high-quality plastic plates are a step above paper plates and look just like your regular everyday plates. Ahead, check out the best melamine dishware sets to make your outdoor dining more enjoyable.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Melamine Dinnerware Set

If you want to feel like you’re on some dreamy vacation every night at home, enlist this melamine dishware set. They’re super lightweight and almost unbreakable, so they won’t crack in case you drop them. You’ll get four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four bowls. It also comes in a gorgeous green color as well, so you can stock up on both so you always have backups.

Courtesy of Amazon.

2. Hware Dinnerware Set

Just because your outdoor dining area is outside of the house, doesn’t mean you should neglect it. Jazz up a boring patio table with this eye-catching melamine dishware set, which will make your food look gorgeous. The set includes four dinner plates, salad bowls, and dessert plates, so you have enough for a three-course meal.

Courtesy of Amazon.

3. Gibson Home

If blue isn’t your thing and you want something more muted, this warm mustard melamine dishware set will do. This 12-piece set boasts four place settings and it’s even top-rack dishwasher safe to make your life a lot easier, especially if you just cooked. What’s more, is that it’s break and chip-resistant so they won’t shatter into your beloved pool if you accidentally drop them.